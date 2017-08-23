Breaking: NEWSIES Will Carry to Banner to Netflix This September!

Extra, extra! Newsies is coming to Netflix!

Following a successful and record-breaking cinematic debut, "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" will be released on Netflix on September 5, 2017. Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre early last year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series "Supergirl," reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly."

Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les." Since opening on Broadway in 2012, NEWSIES has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award®-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show. The entire creative team was reunited to bring the break-out smash musical to audiences across North America.

