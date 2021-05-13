Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Return to Broadway and Tour in December; London in October

Dear Evan Hansen will reopen on Broadway on December 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm ET. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical will return to its home at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th Street, NYC) five years after its original Broadway opening.

The musical's other two productions will return this fall as well, beginning with the London production of Dear Evan Hansen, which won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Musical and will reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, 2021. The third year of the record-breaking North American Tour will relaunch on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina before visiting more than 30 cities across the US and Canada in the 2021/2022 season. For a full list of tour cities and venues, visit www.dearevanhansen.com.

Tickets are now on-sale for the Broadway and touring productions of Dear Evan Hansen, and tickets for the West End production will go on sale to the public on May 18, 2021. For tickets to all three productions, visit www.dearevanhansen.com.

Check out an all new video celebrating the show's return below!

"It's a remarkable feeling to put plans in place to relaunch all three Dear Evan Hansen companies, though we, like everyone in the theater industry, are facing considerable challenges," Mindich said. "We will proceed safely and smartly to ensure a safe and equitable workplace for everyone when we return, and protect our cast, crew and audiences amidst a world forever changed and continuously evolving due to both the global pandemic and the cultural and racial reckoning. We hope that Dear Evan Hansen's message of human connection and acceptance will feel more vital than ever."

As part of the relaunch, Mindich has promised that, with the help of their mental health not-for-profit partners in the US and the UK, all three productions will hold a special night in their first weeks of performances to honor mental health care workers and volunteers, who will be invited to attend as guests. On Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen has partnered with American Express to help make this possible.

"Mental well-being has become a core part of our show's narrative over the years, and we hear from so many audience members about how the show has helped them on their own journeys to mental wellness," Mindich said. "We have had long-standing relationships with some of this country's and the United Kingdom's mental health not-for-profits and we want to honor the mental health care workers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly through these trying times."

All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols, are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor, and will move forward as planned only if deemed safe for the Dear Evan Hansen audience members, cast and crew. While COVID guidelines and safety protocols are still being worked out, the intention is to open at full capacity. The Music Box Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

As part of Broadway's "Buy with Confidence" ticket policy, all tickets purchased for the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen for any performance now through January 17, 2022 can be exchanged for another date or refunded until two hours before the performance.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The West End Production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in November 2019 and recently won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, along with two other Olivier Awards. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Learn more at www.dearevanhansen.com.