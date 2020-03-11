Broadway's Booth Theatre Usher Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

BroadwayWorld has learned that an usher working at the Booth Theatre last week has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been quarantined. The theatre has been given a deep clean and performances are set to go on as scheduled.

The usher also helped manage lines at SIX prior to working at the BOoth which plays The Brooks Atkinson. Performances are on as scheduled there as well.

In a note to all Shubert employees, a representative of the company notes there is no cause for concern as to any other location and asks staff to monitor their health and not come to work if sick.

Broadway theatres have cancelled stage dooring and back stage visits, and have implemented stringent cleaning and disinfectant schedules for front of house and backstage areas. The Broadway League has worked with theatres to add hand sanitizer to public areas.

The Booth is currently home to Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf starring two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Rupert Everett, 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran, and Russell Tovey was announced. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and is set to officially open on Thursday, April 9, at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).

The number of cases in New York State hit 212 with 48 in New York City. (As of 3/11/2020 4:00 PM)

