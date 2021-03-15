Bobby Cannavale, Keanu Reeves, Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad & More Announced for Upcoming SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS Shows

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The first two plays in the spring "Spotlight on Plays" series will premiere with Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play on Thursday, March 25 at 8PM EST/5PM PST and Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous on Thursday, April 9 at 8PM EST/5PM PST.

Proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact) directs Bobby Cannavale as "Jaxton," Keanu Reeves as "Caden," Heidi Schreck as "Logan" and Alia Shawkat as "Alicia."

Larissa FastHorse's wickedly funny comedy finds a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambling to create a pageant that manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. "A delicious roasting" (NY Times) of the politics of entertainment and political correctness, The Thanksgiving Play puts the American origin story in the comedy-crosshairs.

ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS

Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) directs Debbie Allen as "Betty," Phylicia Rashad as "Anna," Heather Alicia Simms as "Kate" and Alicia Stith as "Pete."

Pearl Cleage's "funny and hopeful" (Georgia Magazine) comedy is all about aging gracefully and gorgeously. Anna Campbell, now 65, sparked controversy when she bared it all on stage years ago. When a theatre festival asks to re-stage the work with a younger actress in her role, dramatic and comic fireworks ensue.

For a sneak peeks and more exclusive content, go to Broadway's Best Shows.

The star-studded series will continue this spring with Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman, directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George); Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play); Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined); The Baltimore Waltz by Paula Vogel, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole) and The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein, directed by Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $49 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Myla Lerner, Barbara Manocherian, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal, and The Shubert Organization. Associate Producers are Rose Caiola, Barbara Freitag, and Gabrielle Palitz.

ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Irene Gandy, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal, and The Shubert Organization. Associate Producers are Barbara Freitag and Gabrielle Palitz.

"Spotlight on Plays" is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.

Check out the trailer below!