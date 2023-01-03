Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & More to Present at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will air on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Jan. 03, 2023  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the initial lineup of stars that will be presenting at the Golden Globes next week.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash and Tracy Morgan will present.

Nominees at this year's Golden Globes include Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope, Imelda Staunton, Brendan Fraser, Tony Kushner and Stephen Spielberg, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daniel Craig, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Emma Thompson, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and more. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

The three-hour telecast serves as the official kickoff to the 2023 award season and will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock.

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few awards shows that combine the honorees of both film and television.

Produced by Dick Clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Helen Hoehne is president of the HFPA. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producers.



