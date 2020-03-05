Billy Porter Believes The Kids Are Ready for His Genderless Fairy Godmother

Click Here for More Articles on Cinderella- Movie

Billy Porter will star as the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Cinderella. Porter spoke to CBS News about his role and how "Magic has no gender."

Porter tells CBS News , "We are presenting this character as genderless - at least that's how I'm playing it. And it's really powerful."

He continued to say, "I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down."

Porter stars alongside Camilla Cabello, who plays Cinderella, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

]The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

The film is expected to be released in February 2021.

Read the original article on CBS News.





