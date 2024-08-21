Bette Midler, Jesse Williams, and More Invite You to See SING SING in Theaters for Free

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From August 22-28, viewers have the chance to see Sing Sing for free. According to Variety, AMC has partnered with A24, along with several high-profile celebrities, to provide free screenings of the new drama, which stars Colman Domingo.

Celebrity hosts include Bette Midler, Natasha Lyonne, Stephanie Hsu, Gabrielle Union, Liza Koshy, Common, and the Brooklyn Nets, along with Jesse Williams, Bowen Yang, Mark Duplass, Janicza Bravo and Dax Shepard. Hosts vary by screening location and date and are not expected be present at the screenings themselves.

To find a local screening and claim your ticket, go to the Sing Sing website where you can enter your city and see the film as part of the new "See Sing Sing" campaign.

In the A24 drama, Colman Domingo plays Divine G, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

Directed by Greg Kwedar, the inspiring true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci and a breakout turn by Clarence Maclin.

