Beth Leavel, Patrick Page and More Join IN STRANGE WOODS Musical Podcast

Tony-winner Beth Leavel, Patrick Page, and Donna Lynne Champlin have joined a new documentary-style musical podcast, In Strange Woods, from creators Jeff Luppino-Esposito, Brett Ryback, and Matt Sav.

Over five episodes, In Strange Woods tells the turbulent coming-of-age story of Peregrine Wells, an 18-year-old girl in Minnesota's north woods, reeling from the death of her older brother. It's a fictional mystery that weaves together investigation, taped interview, and song.

With a folk-pop score, rich characters and surprising turns, the story explores themes of grief, survival, and our precarious relationship to the wilderness.

The first of five episodes will be released on December 14. Episodes will be released weekly.

Learn more at www.instrangewoods.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You