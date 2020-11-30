Beth Leavel, Patrick Page and More Join IN STRANGE WOODS Musical Podcast
The first of five episodes will be released on December 14.
Tony-winner Beth Leavel, Patrick Page, and Donna Lynne Champlin have joined a new documentary-style musical podcast, In Strange Woods, from creators Jeff Luppino-Esposito, Brett Ryback, and Matt Sav.
Over five episodes, In Strange Woods tells the turbulent coming-of-age story of Peregrine Wells, an 18-year-old girl in Minnesota's north woods, reeling from the death of her older brother. It's a fictional mystery that weaves together investigation, taped interview, and song.
With a folk-pop score, rich characters and surprising turns, the story explores themes of grief, survival, and our precarious relationship to the wilderness.
The first of five episodes will be released on December 14. Episodes will be released weekly.
Learn more at www.instrangewoods.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in Upcoming NBC Special DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL
NBC has released a trailer featuring a first look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in the upcoming special, 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' The musi...
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
The Shows Must Go On Will Broadcast AN AMERICAN IN PARIS This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On will broadcast An American in Paris for free on YouTube this weekend!...
VIDEO: National Theatre's DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY is Available to Stream Beginning Today
Watch Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ Death of England: Delroy beginning today on YouTube! Michael Balogun stars as Delroy....
Ben Platt, Derek Klena, Adrienne Warren, and More Broadway Stars Join Kathryn Gallagher for NOSTALGIC FOR THE MOMENT
Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher has shared her latest music video for her new song 'Nostalgic for the Moment.'...
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...