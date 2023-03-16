Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ben Platt, Kate Berlant & More to Join Heléne Yorke in THE OTHER TWO Season Three on HBO Max

Mar. 16, 2023  

Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, and more will join Heléne Yorke and Josh Segarra in the upcoming third season of The Other Two on HBO Max.

Season three of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series, THE OTHER TWO, debuts with two episodes Thursday, May 4 on HBO Max. The ten-episode season is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy nominated former "Saturday Night Live" co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

The series will also star Ken Marino (Streeter) and Case Walker (Chase); with the recurring cast including Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli) and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis).

Guest stars include Platt, Kind, Berlant, and Falco, plus Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet -- fully "successful" in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?

Season two was nominated for Best Comedy Series by the Critics Choice Awards and Washington Post hailed it as "the funniest show on TV." Entertainment Weekly called it a "searing showbiz satire with blithe brilliance" and Variety praised it for "setting the new standard for TV comedy right now" with its "sharpness" and "soulfulness."

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. This November, he starred in Encores! City Center's production of Parade: the Musical with Micaela Diamond, which opens on Broadway tonight.

Photograph by Greg Endries/HBO



