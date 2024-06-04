Beach Sessions Dance Series Returns to Rockaway Beach, Queens in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beach Sessions Dance Series, the pioneering live performance series in Rockaway Beach, Queens, will return to the City’s shoreline on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Organized by founder Sasha Okshteyn and Morgan Griffin, the milestone 10th season presents a new site specific commission by one of the most distinct experimental voices in dance today, choreographer Faye Driscoll.

For a one-day performance, Faye Driscoll’s newest work will situate itself within the sand, dunes, rocks and water. In Driscoll’s most expansive tableaux vivant yet, the work will be a continuation of her ongoing research into the capacity of the body, heightened senses and the intensified mass of a group. A large cast will descend upon the beach-as-stage, blurring the line between spectacle and life. Beach goers and audience alike will be immersed in a multi-sensory scene evolving in their midst.

The 10th season of Beach Sessions marks a milestone for the program, which started in 2015. Since its inaugural season, Beach Sessions has strengthened its role as a commissioner of new ideas within the New York dance community. The series has presented over 80 established and emerging choreographers to audiences of thousands. Artists have included Merce Cunningham, Trisha Brown, Sarah Michelson, Moriah Evans, Rashaun Mitchell, Silas Reiner, Madeline Hollander, Jodi Melnick, Jon Kinzel, Netta Yerushalmy, Laurie Berg, and Biba Bell. Founder and Artistic Director Sasha Okshteyn states, “As the series has grown in scale and notoriety over the past decade, Beach Sessions has continued to stay true to its original mission of extending the boundaries of live performance and nurturing critical discussions about dance and its role in contemporary art and the environment.” This season’s programming continues to support Beach Sessions’ commitment to presenting free public performances in the Rockaways, and offering beachgoers and Rockaway locals a unique cultural experience at the City’s popular summertime retreat.

“The Rockaway Hotel and 7G Group are thrilled to support the return of Beach Sessions to the Rockaways this summer,” said Michi Jigarjian, Managing Partner of The Rockaway Hotel + Spa. “We are honored to play a part in bringing such an important commissioned dance performance to our community and continue to foster the Rockaways as a platform for innovative and experimental art”

Additional information will be released in mid-July with full program details, including times and specific beach locations.