Barbra Streisand Will Release 'Live at the Bon Soir' This November

A new album from Barbra Streisand is on the way! On November 4, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings will release Live At The Bon Soir.

Unreleased for six decades, Live At The Bon Soir presents Barbra's earliest live recordings. These performances led to Columbia Records signing the 18 year old and in November 1962 they recorded three nights intending it to be the first release for the artist. The release also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Barbra being on Columbia Records.

"I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one," said Streisand. "And that was a fluke since I had no intention of being a singer. I wanted to be an actress, but I couldn't get a job. Then a friend told me about a talent contest at this little Greenwich Village club called the Lion, where the prize was $50, and dinner was free."

listen to "Cry Me a River" below:

Live At The Bon Soir tracklist:

1. Introduction by David Kapralik (Columbia Records) / My Name Is Barbara

2. Much More

3. Napoleon

4. I Hate Music

5. Right As The Rain

6. Cry Me A River

7. Value

8. Lover, Come Back To Me

9. Band Introductions

10. Soon It's Gonna Rain

11. Come To The Supermarket (In Old Peking)

12. When The Sun Comes Out

13Happy Days Are Here Again

14. Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now

15. A Sleepin' Bee

16. I Had Myself A True Love

17. Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

18. Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf?

19. I'll Tell The Man In The Street

20. A Taste Of Honey

21. Never Will I Marry

22. Nobody's Heart Belongs To Me

23. My Honey's Lovin' Arms

24. I Stayed Too Long At The Fair