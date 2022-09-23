Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BARBRA STREISAND
Barbra Streisand Will Release 'Live at the Bon Soir' This November

The album is made up of Barbra's earliest, unreleased recordings from 1962.

Sep. 23, 2022  

A new album from Barbra Streisand is on the way! On November 4, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings will release Live At The Bon Soir.

Unreleased for six decades, Live At The Bon Soir presents Barbra's earliest live recordings. These performances led to Columbia Records signing the 18 year old and in November 1962 they recorded three nights intending it to be the first release for the artist. The release also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Barbra being on Columbia Records.

"I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one," said Streisand. "And that was a fluke since I had no intention of being a singer. I wanted to be an actress, but I couldn't get a job. Then a friend told me about a talent contest at this little Greenwich Village club called the Lion, where the prize was $50, and dinner was free."

Click here to pre-order the album and listen to "Cry Me a River" below:

Live At The Bon Soir tracklist:

1. Introduction by David Kapralik (Columbia Records) / My Name Is Barbara
2. Much More
3. Napoleon
4. I Hate Music
5. Right As The Rain
6. Cry Me A River
7. Value
8. Lover, Come Back To Me
9. Band Introductions
10. Soon It's Gonna Rain
11. Come To The Supermarket (In Old Peking)
12. When The Sun Comes Out
13Happy Days Are Here Again
14. Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now
15. A Sleepin' Bee
16. I Had Myself A True Love
17. Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
18. Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf?
19. I'll Tell The Man In The Street
20. A Taste Of Honey
21. Never Will I Marry
22. Nobody's Heart Belongs To Me
23. My Honey's Lovin' Arms
24. I Stayed Too Long At The Fair

