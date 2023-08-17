Ballet Hispánico Unveils Exciting Lineup for Hispanic Heritage Month

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx dance organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, has revealed its exciting lineup of performances and events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15). This year's robust roster of entertaining and engaging programming, including will delight audiences and communities in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Ballet Hispánico will host Celebración Latina, this year's community event in New York City.

"As the largest Latinx dance organization in the country, we celebrate Latinidad, the artistic brilliance and the vibrant voices of BIPOC artists and communities throughout the year," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "This year's Hispanic Heritage Month programming pays homage to the profound impact of Latinx culture on the art of dance and society overall, through contemporary dance performances rooted in rich tradition, captivating storytelling on stage and through important discussions by industry leaders that represent and highlight the beauty and diversity of the diaspora."

Touring in US and Canada. Ballet Hispánico's professional Company brings the beauty of dance and awareness of Latinx culture to our northern neighbors with touring starting in Canada in mid-September and continuing throughout October to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, and to the tri-state area at the end of the tour. For more info regarding touring dates, please visit

www.ballethispanico.org/company/performances/tour.

Community Celebration. This year's community celebration, Celebración Latina, will take place on Sunday, October 15, from 1:00pm-5:00pm. Family members of all ages are invited to join the celebration on Ballet Hispánico Way at West 89th Street from Amsterdam Avenue to the front door of Ballet Hispánico's headquarters for live music, dancing and food from local vendors on the street and, inside the headquarters, for performances by the professional Company and students from the School of Dance, free dance classes and so much more!

Diálogos. Ballet Hispánico's signature conversation series, exploring the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latinx cultures, returns with Stonewall Diálogos: Creating Safe Spaces celebrating LGBTQIA+ Latinx heritage. This annual event will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at the Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, at 5:30pm.

For more information on all Hispanic Heritage Month programming, please visit www.ballethispanico.org/hhm-2023.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.