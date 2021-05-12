Ballet Hispánico 50th Celebration Free Virtual Premiere

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization known for "piercing stereotypes" (The New York Times), announces its highly-anticipated 50th Celebration commemorating half a century of dance, orgullo, education, sabor, access, amor, community, espíritu, and innovation-a love poem to one of America's Cultural Treasures.

The 50th Celebration free virtual public premiere will be held on Friday, May 28 at 6:30pm ET. A spectacular event hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and School of Dance students Chelsea Phillips and Theo Adarkar,the evening will feature performances by the Ballet Hispánico Company and student artists at the School of Dance with premieres by Lauren Anderson, Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, and Belén Maya; performances of works by Graciela Daniele, Ann Reinking, Geoffrey Holder, Nacho Duato, Pedro Ruiz, and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano; and appearances by celebrity guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Rosie Perez, Lauren Anderson, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, and Darren Walker.

"We are honored to be joined by such an amazing group of artists and supporters to commemorate the legacy and future of Ballet Hispánco," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. "The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, and we look forward to this opportunity to gather with our beloved community virtually and safely to perform for you, to honor our roots, and celebrate our heritage and growth."

The 50th Celebration will be available for two weeks on YouTube, Facebook, and ballethispanico.org. To receive exciting announcements, special content, and reminders for the Public Premiere of this celebratory event, register for free at ballethispanico.org/50th-celebration/registration. There will also be a virtual private screening on Thursday, May 27, at 6:30pm ET that includes a live post-performance conversation with special guests. Join the celebration, make a toast with the virtual audience, and ask questions live during the post-performance conversation.

Tickets for the private event begin at $150 and are available at ballethispanico.org. For more information, please contact Ellie Craven at ecraven@ballethispanico.org. This year's Executive Producers are Jody and John Arnhold, Richard E. Feldman, Kate Lear and Jonathan LaPook.