Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: BEAUTIFUL's Kara Lindsay Is a Natural Woman with Katie's Granola Bars!

Nov. 7, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you special guest from BEAUTIFUL, Kara Lindsay! For the recipe for Katie's Natural Woman Granola Bars, visit: www.backstagebite.com.

Lindsay's other Broadway credits include: Wicked (Glinda), Newsies (Katherine; original cast/Fathom Events film). National tour: Wicked (Glinda), Little House on the Prairie (Laura). Paper Mill Playhouse: Newsies, Little House.... NCT: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). Kansas City Starlight: Cinderella (Cinderella). Kansas City Rep: Cabaret (Sally Bowles). 5th Avenue: Lone Star Love (Miss Ann Page). Geva Theatre: A Christmas Carol. BFA Carnegie Mellon University.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


