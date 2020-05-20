BWWPrompts: Share Your Favorite MY FAIR LADY Memory In Honor of Eliza Doolittle Day!

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Instagram

"I performed in the show in Houston and George HW Bush and Barbara Bush came to our show! They were gracious enough to take a photo with the company." kathigillmore

"My Fair Lady is absolutely LOVERLY and my school did it last year. I played one of Doolittle's buddies and our whole cast had a blast! I can't wait to perform with them again!" lmeadows013

"My Fair Lady was the first show I was ever in. I have so many great experiences being in that ensemble. From trying to keep a straight face in the Ascot scene to being completely exhausted after "Get me to the church," it is an experience I will never forget!" _selena_munson

"My Fair Lady is by far the most amazing and life changing show I've ever been a part of. Not only did I love my role as a core dancer, the music was amazing, and the storyline was lots of fun. But I met some of my best friends during this show, and we became a family. I would repeat this experience 1,00,000 times and love every second of it. Best experience of my life for sure!" lilia_balletgirl

"I saw My Fair Lady at the Guthrie Theatre about 6 years ago. I was lucky enough to get front row seats. There was a huge number where ensemble members came close to the audience and interacted. My young self was so amazed by the magic of this performance, and seeing the costume and art from that close up was spectacular." rpavey2

Twitter

"I saw it in 1981. I think it was Rex Harrison's last run and seeing him and Cathleen Nesbitt together as mother and son was too priceless for words." @wishiwasinnyc

"Cherished memory of attending "My Fair Lady" 1st time with my family in a small town theatre!" @sunsetcrv_se

Facebook

"My mom grew up on the soundtrack but had never seen the show/movie. I took her last summer to go see it in NY and she loved reliving and seeing the songs of her childhood." Amanda Pham

"I was 10 years old in 1981 and Rex Harrison did a revival in Boston. He was amazing but sadly the woman playing Eliza had a beginning case of larangytist and kept losing her voice. Who cared man it was Rex Harrison and also Stanley Holloway." Tony D'Aprix

"I once sung I could've danced all night for a variety show. A woman that saw me came up to me and said it reminded her of when she saw Julie Andrews do the role!" Jennifer Ott

"When my husband and I saw My Fair Lady at Lyric Opera in Chicago, starring Lisa O'Hare & Richard E. Grant! It was a phenomenal production! " Nathan Brandon Gaik

"The Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA did a 'loverly' production of My Fair Lady with Tony Braithwaite as Prof. Higgins. It was so intimate and charming, and he was absolutely perfect in the role. One of my favorite shows that I've seen there." Kelly Phillips

