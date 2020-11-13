BWW TV: Watch MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Tiniest Star, Lily Tamburo, in New Music Video- 'Middle of a Moment'

The 9 year-old would be starring in the ensemble of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway.

Need a pick-me-up to close out your week? Check out this brand new music video from 9 year-old powerhouse Lily Tamburo, who, if Broadway were not shutdown, would be starring in Mrs. Doubtfire.

"I loved this song and its meaning," said Lily. "We are all stuck in the middle of a really crazy moment but there is always a silver lining if you look for it. I miss the Broadway stage more than anything in the world but being home gave me a chance to spend time with my family, go to school and work on movie and video projects like this with the awesome Director Destiny Sanchez! Sending lots of love, peace and health to you and your family this holiday season!"

Lily was most recently in Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway (Ensemble & Understudy Natalie),

Cindy Lou Who in the National Tour of How the Grinch Stole Xmas, and has also had the honor of playing Matilda, Ivonka (Once) Molly (Annie).

