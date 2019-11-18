BWW TV: Watch Highlights of the Rockettes in the 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

The Rockettes have high kicked their way back to Radio City Music Hall! The Christmas Spectacular will run through January 5 at the iconic venue. Check out highlights of the ladies in action below!

In 2018, the Christmas Spectacular introduced a brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene. The Christmas Spectacular continues to combine traditional numbers with technological elements that extend the scenery beyond the stage to transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action - from the North Pole, to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful.





