Rockettes
Click Here for More Articles on Rockettes

BWW TV: Watch Highlights of the Rockettes in the 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  

The Rockettes have high kicked their way back to Radio City Music Hall! The Christmas Spectacular will run through January 5 at the iconic venue. Check out highlights of the ladies in action below!

In 2018, the Christmas Spectacular introduced a brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene. The Christmas Spectacular continues to combine traditional numbers with technological elements that extend the scenery beyond the stage to transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action - from the North Pole, to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful.

BWW TV: Watch Highlights of the Rockettes in the 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Asolo Rep Presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: MOULIN ROUGE's Ricky Rojas Bakes Something Spectacular Spectacular!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup Perform 'Not While I'm Around' from SWEENEY TODD on THE MORNING SHOW
  • BWW Exclusive: Anthony Ramos Guest Stars on ELENA OF AVALOR