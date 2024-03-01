Video: The Radio City Rockettes Dance to Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'





The Radio City Rockettes are celebrating Women’s History Month with an all new special dance video! The iconic dancers took to the stage to dance to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” - filmed onstage at Radio City Music Hall!

The Rockettes are described as icons of women’s empowerment – a unified line of strong, unique, independent women who inspire people worldwide to be bold and follow their dreams.

Check out the video here!

Video Credit: MSG Entertainment