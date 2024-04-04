Video: Dancers Flock to Radio City Music Hall for the Chance to Be a Rockette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, more than 850 dancers from 23 countries and 47 states auditioned in the hopes of receiving a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2024 Christmas Spectacular, or an offer to attend Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company’s invite-only, no-fee summer training program that serves as the main talent pipeline for the Rockettes.

Check out highlights from inside the special day!

Founded in 1925 and celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025, the Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America. The Rockettes are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism and iconic precision style combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as techniques of modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, and “Saturday Night Live.”