Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Get Ready for the 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

It's Christmas in October! Earlier today, the iconic Radio City Rockettes hit the rehearsal room to show off some of their iconic choreography from the beloved Christmas Spectacular – including a portion of the recently reimagined lyrical number and fan-favorite “Dance of the Frost Fairies” as well as new choreography from the “Christmas Lights” finale and the spectacular kicks from “New York at Christmas.”

This year, The Rockettes line welcomed 14 new Rockettes from nine states - New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. All of the new Rockettes came through Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company’s no-fee, week-long intensive training program that serves as an inclusive talent pipeline for The Rockettes.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2023 Christmas Spectacular opens November 17 at Radio City Music Hall.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale



Radio City Rockettes

