BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck & More in THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE

Vineyard Theatre is presenting the world-premiere production of The Beast in the Jungle- an original dance play by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander (CABARET, CHICAGO), Tony-nominated playwright David Thompson (STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT). THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE will extend until through Sunday, June 24.

THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE features Teagle F. Bougere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN), former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Irina Dvorovenko (GRAND HOTEL, "The Americans"), and Tony Award nominees Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...) and Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND). Maira Barriga (Miami City Ballet's Corps De Ballet), Elizabeth Dugas (The Metropolitan Opera's THE MERRY WIDOW), Sara Esty (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Leah Hofmann (SOMETHING ROTTEN!), Naomi Kakuk (THE PRODUCERS), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (BULLETS OVER BROADWAY), Erin N. Moore (SHUFFLE ALONG), and Clifton Samuels (FOLLIES) complete the cast.

Inspired by Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

