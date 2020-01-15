BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

My Name is Lucy Barton opens tonight, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

