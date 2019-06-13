BWW TV: The Actors Fund Helps Celebrate the 2019 Tony Awards in LA!

The Actors Fund in Los Angeles celebrated Broadway's Biggest Night at the 23rd Annual Tony Awards® Viewing Gala on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Hosted by Leslie Jordan, this year's star-studded gala honored Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award® winner Lily Tomlin with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement. BroadwayWorld's own Michael Sterling and Paul Preston of Digital Mind Productions were on hand for the festivities which included coverage of the evening's red-carpet arrivals, cocktail hour, gala dinner, live performances, silent auction, and the West Coast's exclusive live feed of the 2019 Tony Awards® broadcast from New York City.

In addition to Honoree Lily Tomlin, host Leslie Jordan ("Will & Grace," "The Cool Kids"), plus Ashley Argota ("The Fosters"), Jane Austin (LA President, SAG-AFTRA), guests included Christina Bianco ("Me, Myself and Everyone Else"), Gabrielle Carteris ("90210"), Ilene Graff ("Mr. Belvedere"), Michael Gross ("Family Ties"), Carly Hughes ("American Housewife"), Emma Hunton (Freeform's "Good Trouble"), Alex Landi ("Grey's Anatomy"), Ruta Lee ("Seven Brides For Seven Brothers"), Ruby Lewis ("Paramour"), Kate Linder ("The Young & The Restless"), Jenny O'Hara ("Transparent"), Jen Richards (Netflix's "Tales Of The City"), Jai Rodriguez (host, Channel Q's "The Morning Beat"), Kevin Spirtas (2019 Emmy winner, Amazon's "After Forever"), Daniel David Stewart (Hulu's "Catch 22"), Baron Vaughn ("Grace & Frankie"), Sam Waterston ("Grace & Frankie"), Ruth Williamson (7 Broadway shows including "La Cage Aux Folles" & "Guys and Dolls"), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Tony winner, "Hairspray"), and many more.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org





