BWW TV: See A Special Preview of SING STREET: GROUNDED

Get a sneak peek of Sing Street: Grounded streaming this Thursday from 6:30pm till 7pm (EST) exclusively on SING STREET Broadway's Facebook Page!

Donations can be made directly to The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund using the Facebook "donate" button on the Facebook Live during the livestreamed event, which will be available on demand through Monday, May 4 at 6:30pm (EST).

An exclusive retro 1980's program is now available for free for anyone streaming SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast. To download the official program for SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast click here.

Determined to show their support to the COVID-19 first responder and essential healthcare workers and the charities assisting the theater community, the cast of SING STREET present SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast, a chance to see the young cast perform some of their favorite songs and stories to benefit The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Relying on the talented cast, strength of the new Broadway score and beating heart of the uplifting story, SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast will feature songs including "Up," "Drive It Like You Stole It" and "Go Now," as well as "Love and Stars," the world premiere of a new song written for the Broadway production of SING STREET.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

SING STREET is directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love"), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge), and is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney.

SING STREET stars Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi, Dashiell Eaves, Shadia Fairuz, Sophie Hearn, Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard.





