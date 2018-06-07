BWW TV: Radio City or Bust! Sara Bareilles, Josh Graban & The Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Gear Up for the Tonys

The Tony Awards have announced the show stopping numbers that will perform live at the 2018 Tony Awards. The high-energy evening will feature performances by the casts of the 2018 Tony Award-nominated shows "The Band's Visit," "Carousel," "Frozen," "Mean Girls," "My Fair Lady," "Once on This Island," "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" and "SUMMER: The Donna SummerMusical." Also, the show will feature a special performance from the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the evening will feature appearances by: Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O'Hara, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen, Marisa Jaret Winokur; Tony Nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer as well as Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

Below, we're taking you inside Radio City Music Hall just days before the big night to catch up on what Bareilles and Groban have been working on, plus you can catch a sneak peek of Gavin Lee and the company of SpongeBob SquarePants onstage!

