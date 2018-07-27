BWW TV: Heaven is a Place on Broadway! Go Inside Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS

Heaven is a place on Broadway... and that place is the Hudson Theatre. Head Over Heels opened on Broadway just last night and BroadwayWorld was there for the epic night!

In the kingdom of Arcadia, the "beat" is divine. But when an oracle's prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening - where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

We're taking you inside the big night with stars Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, Peppermint and more!

