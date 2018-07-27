HEAD OVER HEELS
Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

BWW TV: Heaven is a Place on Broadway! Go Inside Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS

Jul. 27, 2018  

Heaven is a place on Broadway... and that place is the Hudson Theatre. Head Over Heels opened on Broadway just last night and BroadwayWorld was there for the epic night!

In the kingdom of Arcadia, the "beat" is divine. But when an oracle's prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening - where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

We're taking you inside the big night with stars Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, Peppermint and more!

BWW TV: Heaven is a Place on Broadway! Go Inside Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author TV - Opening Night Special

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

  • BWW TV: Heaven is a Place on Broadway! Go Inside Opening Night of HEAD OVER HEELS
  • BWW TV: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on the Great White Way! Inside Opening Night with Armie Hammer & Company
  • BWW TV: SAINT JOAN Makes a Divine Return to Broadway- Go Inside Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of TRAVESTIES with Tom Hollander and More!
  • BWW TV: This Cast is Hot Stuff! Go Inside Opening Night of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL!
  • BWW TV: Pure Magic! Go Inside a Very Potter Opening Night at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       