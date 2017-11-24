BWW TV: Feinstein's/54 Below Gets Ready for the Holidays with Norm Lewis, Alice Ripley & More!

Acclaimed performer, multi-platinum-selling and five-time Grammy-nominated recording artist, author, conductor, artistic director, and impresario Michael Feinstein (December 18-30); Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (December 18-23); Tony Award nominee Vivian Reed (December 7, February 7, March 7); and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (November 28-December 6) are all heading to Feinstein's/54 Below this winter! Below, watch as they give a special preview of their upcoming shows!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

