BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Bryce Pinkham on Robert F. Kennedy

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Bryce Pinkham gives us a lesson on Robert F. Kennedy.

Bryce Pinkham is most widely known for originating the role of "Monty Navarro" in the Tony Winning Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway, for which he was nominated for Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk awards. He soon after appeared in the Broadway revival of The Heidi Chronicles and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance in 2015. His other Broadway credits include Holiday Inn, Ghost the Musical, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. He most recently starred in Superhero at Second Stage Theatre and Benny and Joon a new musical adaptation of the 1993 movie starring Johnny Depp at The Old Globe Theater. His latest onscreen appearances include Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down, Robert De Niro's The Comedian, and as a series regular on PBS's Civil War drama series Mercy Street. His other TV credits include Blindspot, The Good Wife and Person of Interest.





Related Articles