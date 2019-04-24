BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night of INK

INK
Apr. 24, 2019  

Manhattan Theatre Club (Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove) presents the American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner James Graham (Labour of Love, Privacy, Finding Neverland) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold (King Charles III). INK will open tonight, April 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The cast includes Olivier Award winners Bertie Carvel (Matilda) and Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary," Frankenstein), David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry(Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on! Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold. In its London run, The Guardian called it "riveting," and Time Out hailed it as "an incredibly brilliant stunner."

