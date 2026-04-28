THE BALUSTERS Extends Broadway Run Through June

The Broadway world premiere of The Balusters has extended for an additional two weeks and will now run through Sunday, June 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The new play is written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Kenny Leon. The production recently received two Drama League Award nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Play and the Distinguished Performance Award for Marylouise Burke, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Broadway Play.

The cast includes Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson; and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.

The Balusters centers on the Vernon Point Neighborhood Association, where disputes over details such as porch railings and trash can protocol escalate into larger conflicts. Tensions rise when a newcomer proposes installing a stop sign on one of the neighborhood’s streets, setting off a broader clash among residents.

The creative team includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and original music and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Hair, wig, and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas, with fight direction by Thomas Schall. Deborah Hecht serves as vocal coach, Ioana Alfonso is movement director and associate director, casting is by Caparelliotis Casting/Kelly Gillespie, and Tripp Phillips is production stage manager.

The Balusters was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club through the Bank of America New Play Program and is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Production support is provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, and Jayne Baron Sherman and MTC Young Producing Partners.

Lindsay-Abaire’s previous work at Manhattan Theatre Club includes Rabbit Hole, Good People, Ripcord, Wonder of the World, Fuddy Meers, and Kimberly Akimbo. Leon previously directed King James at MTC in 2023, in addition to Broadway productions including A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog, Purlie Victorious, Our Town, and Othello.

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