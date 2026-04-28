Patti LuPone, Carrie Coon & More Stage Stars Join Audible's HEADS WILL ROLL

A slew of stage stars are joining season two of the Audible Original Heads Will Roll, including Patti LuPone, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, Richard Kind, Andrea Martin, Michael Urie, and Adam Pascal, among many others. Co-created by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, Heads Will Roll: Heir Apparent returns on June 25.

With McKinnon and Lynne reprising their roles as Queen Mortuana and her right-hand raven JoJo, the new season will also feature Megan Mullally, Sam Richardson, D’Arcy Carden, Jimmy Fallon, Jenifer Lewis, Susie Essman, Heidi Gardner, Sabrina Impacciatore, Timothy Simons, Gabby Windey, Robby Hoffman, Lisa Gilroy, Daniel Breaker, Brittany Bradford, Alex Carillo-Vaccino, Mikey Day, Sean Patrick Doyle, Alon Elian, Steve Higgins, Alex Moffat, Olivia Oguma, Mallory Portnoy, Jim Santangeli, Morgan Smith and Ryan Vasquez.

In the new season, Queen Mortuana (McKinnon) faces her fiercest challenge yet: produce an heir by her 40th birthday or lose everything. According to ancient legend, if a queen fails this task, the demon Ovaria will dethrone her, and condemn her to life as Keeper of the Menstruary.

With one year left and her throne on the line, Queen Mo (39) and her raven sidekick JoJo hatch increasingly desperate schemes. They enlist a mysterious Shadow Woman to create a "Marigold Child." They attempt to adopt an Irish contractor's daughter. Nothing goes according to plan.

Meanwhile, JoJo faces her own crisis when a wing-enhancement surgery goes catastrophically wrong, turning her from a raven into a toad. Her quest to break the curse leads to an unexpected romance with Dan, a kind-hearted mole from the tri-state area. Now JoJo must choose: royal duty or a chance at normal life? As Mo's 40th birthday approaches, these reluctant besties discover that family isn't always what you birth. Monarchy has never been more dysfunctional… or more entertaining.

Heads Will Roll is executive-produced by Britta von Schoeler and produced by Louis Caggiano for Broadway Video. The comedy series debuted in 2019.

Patti LuPone Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD; Carrie Coon Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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