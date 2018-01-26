BWW TV: Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp Open BroadwayCon!

Broadway's biggest fan focused gathering is under way in New York City and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all the coverage you can handle. Watch below as Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp sing out the opening number of the exciting convention!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Related Articles