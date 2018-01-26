BWW TV: Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp Open BroadwayCon!

Jan. 26, 2018  

Broadway's biggest fan focused gathering is under way in New York City and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all the coverage you can handle. Watch below as Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp sing out the opening number of the exciting convention!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

BWW TV: Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp Open BroadwayCon!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp Open BroadwayCon!
  • BWW TV: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Stars of Past and Present Celebrate a Majestic 30 Years!
  • BWW Exclusively Premieres Clip from STEP UP: HIGH WATER ft. Savion Glover
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Check Out the New Trailer for THE GIRL WHO JUMPED OFF THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of John Lithgow in STORIES BY HEART!
  • BWW Exclusive: Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Guests on Disney's THE LION GUARD

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com