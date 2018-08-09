BWW Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Vineyard's REBEL VERSES On BWW's Instagram!

Today on our Instagram, go behind the scenes of Vineyard Theatre and Developing Artists' REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival, now through August 18 at Vineyard Theatre.

Since the festival's inception in 2001, REBEL VERSES has provided young artists, ages 13-19, with the opportunity to collaborate and network with their peers and prominent artists, and to showcase their original work. This two-week event, now in its second season Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre, will feature over one hundred artists and performers from ten young-artist companies hailing from all five boroughs of New York City and beyond.

Each night will include a prominent Guest Artist joining the festival for a special performance.

Born out of a need in New York City for new voices in theatre, REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival is a journey into the unapologetic, unrestrained creativity of the next generation.

As a home for young artists and an incubator for new voices in theatre, both Developing Artists and REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival boast a roster of alumni who are now working professionals in the performing arts. Among these artists are Raul Castillo ("Looking"), Sean Carvajal (JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN) Alex Flores (The Maze Runner), Lexi Lawson (HAMILTON), Dominique Morisseau (Playwright THE DETROIT PROJECTS). In 2007, The Vineyard produced HISTORY OF THE WORD, by Developing Artists alumnus Ben Snyder, in collaboration with students at Washington Irving High School and director and Vineyard board member Joe Morton.

Tickets from $5-$25. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.vineyardtheatre.org or call the box office at 212-353-0303.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You