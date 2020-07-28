BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite 'Broadway In Bryant Park' Performance?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Find out which Broadway in Bryant Park performances left an impression on BWW readers.

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Beetlejuice and Mean Girls" @Beetlejuicefan8

Instagram

"All of them they each bring something special when they perform!!!" kalintomahatsch

"Be More Chill" mariaarichterr

"The Cher Show!" alexhora_

"Shoshana [Bean] singing She Used To Be Mine. Literal chills every time I watch that video." cookiesandcode

"In the Heights!" ben_dukes22

Facebook

"I loved Anastasia's when they performed We'll Go From There! I also always loved the Matilda performances." Laura Travis

"The finale from "Disney Day" last summer when the casts of Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen all sang a medley of songs from all the Disney on Broadway shows." Ashley Doran

"Oklahoma! When I saw the show Damon Daunno was out and the guy that went on for him was fantastic. It turned out the guy that sang at Bryant Park was the same actor I saw as Curly when I saw Oklahoma!" Sara Powell

"John Cudia singing Music of the Night." Stephanie Cali

"Barrett Wilbert Weed singing I'd Rather Be Me!" Kayleigh Savage

