BWW Prompts: Use A HAMILTON Lyric to Describe Your Current Mood

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I'(M) Willing to wait for it" cause the Hamilton film is coming soon!!!!" @Hannah__Ryan

"'Let me tell you what I wish I'd known, When I was young and dreamed of glory, you have no control...' Just a little existential this morning."

"Raise a glass to freedom, something they can never take away, no matter what they tell you" @1901Blacksburg

"Me @ my work: 'I hope that you burn'" @historicallysam

"The same lyric I posted after the last presidential election.... 'The world turned upside down'" @roncasalotti

Instagram

"'This is not a moment, it's the MOVEMENT.'" kat.pxscual

"'Penniless, flying by the seat of his pants.'" the_eye.of_the_hurricane

"'This kid is insane." My family talking about me when it comes to lack of sleep and singing every musical number I know." _au.nya_

"'I'm a diamond in the rough, a shiny piece of coal, try'na reach my goal!'" lauramoir96

"'History has its eyes on you.'" adia_sings_too_much

Facebook

"'Life doesn't discriminate between the sinners and the saints...it takes. And it takes. And it takes.'" India Miller-Bidwell

"'Young,scrappy, and hungry.' Mostly just young and hungry tho." Grace Kleinschmit

"'If you stand for nothing, Burr, what'll you fall for?'" Brianna Echerd

"'Immigrants we get the job done.'" Christina Rodriguez

"I mean...is 'Helpless' a little to close to the mark?" Bill Brown

