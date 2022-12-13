BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Show Would You Give the 'Muppet' Treatment?

Click Here for More on Prompts

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

It's Muppet Christmas Carol season! So we asked our readers which Broadway show they would turn into a Muppet production. And who is the one human actor they would cast?

Read some of our readers' answers below:

Instagram

Sweeney Todd for sure!! Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett must both be human for it to work. Imagine Sweeney playing it completely straight, coming back to London, and a chorus of muppets sings the opening song?! Imagine Lovett and a Muppet Toby together singing "Not While I'm Around!" Imagine Kermit and Miss Piggy as Anthony & Johanna!! ANIMAL AS BEGGAR WOMAN!! - @carleesi

Moulin Rouge... human Christian to Miss Piggy's sparkling diamond! Gonzo as Toulouse, Janice as Nini, Kermit as Zidler, Fozzie as the duke - @maddy.vibrant1

I'm sorry... I know it's weird but I think Come From Away would be amazing with Muppets. And this isn't the first time I've said this. - @monami_123

Moulin Rouge. Duke is the only human. I need the chickens as the can can dancers. -@schuylermidgett

Sound of Music where the Baroness is the only human - @jacob_h_ferguson

The Secret Garden. Idk who the human would be, but Muppet Secret Garden is something my castmates and I have joked about before, so yeah. Maybe Archibald Craven could be the human. - @emmi_exists

I think I'd go with heathers, with JD being the only person. - @haydenshoop

Spring Awakening, with Melchior as the only human. - @elliejmarks

Facebook

"Chicago - Bebe as Velma. Piggy as Roxie, Fozzie as Billy Flynn, Grover as Mary Sunshine, the chickens for Cell Block Tango, Oscar the Grouch as Mama Morton, Scooter as Amos." - Lizzy E.

"Company, Bobby is the only human." - Linda Mellace R.

"Wicked, with Rachel Tucker as Elphaba and Piggy as Glinda." - Brian D.

"The Phantom of the Opera - Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom, Ms. Piggy as Christine, Kermit as Raoul, Gonzo and Rizzo as Madame Giry and Meg Giry, Fozziwig as Piangi, Ma Bear as Carlotta, Statler and Waldorf as Andre and Firmin, Animal as Joseph Buquet, Sam the Eagle as the Auctioneer." - Andrew D.

"Sweeney Todd, with the Beggar Woman as the only human, played by Laura Benanti. The rest of the cast would be: Sweeney Todd - Crazy Harry; Mrs. Lovett - Miss Piggy; Tobias - Gonzo; Anthony - Kermit; Johanna - Janice; Judge Turpin - Sam The Eagle; Beadle Bamford - Scooter; Pirelli - Fozzie; Narrator/Chorus - Rowlf" - Jason C P.

Twitter

Spring Awakening

Groff: Melchior

Camilla the Chicken: Wendla

Gonzo: Moritz

Janice: Ilse

Rowlf: Martha

Rizzo the Rat: Thea

Pepe le Prawn: Hanschen

Scooter: Ernst

Dr. Teeth: Georg

Animal: Otto

Sam the Eagle: Moritz's dad

Miss Piggy: Schoolteacher/Mom character

Uncle Deadly: Doctor

-@HappyPuppy2015



1.) Muppets Mystery of Edwin Drood, with Stephanie J. Block reprising her role as Drood, & a jealous Piggy as Puffer.

2.) Muppets Company (Comppetny, if you will), w/ human Bobbie. Same gender swaps. Piggy sings Ladies Who Lunch. Gonzo & Camilla are Harry and Sarah.

- @MarvelousMissC

Hello Dolly with an all-muppet cast except for David Hyde Pierce who reprises his role as Horace Vandergelder! - @DavidLSolomon

Let's give "Into the Woods" the Muppet treatment and have our one human actor be Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White (obviously). - @thecodykeown

Newsies! with Miss Piggy of course as Medda! my one human actor: Paul Giamatti as Pulitzer - @JanetStuff