Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Prompts
Click Here for More on Prompts
BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment?

BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment?

We asked our readers which famous play or musical they would like to see get the "Goes Wrong" treatment.

Jan. 09, 2023  

BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment? We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is coming to Broadway! We asked our readers which famous play or musical they would like to see get the "Goes Wrong" treatment.

Read some of our readers' answers below:

Instagram

"The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Wrong. So I guess it goes right?" - @shutupholden

BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment?

"Annie Goes Wrong but it's all adults playing the kids." - @rpavey2

"The Sound of Music needs to Go Wrong." - @b.p.bowen

"A Midsummer Nights Dream (it's public domain bb)" - @em_derder

Facebook

BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment? "Oliver, Camelot, and Mary Poppins all have literary sources that can be drawn from as well as popular shows and movies, are well known enough to draw in audiences, and are set in England. I think they could make their own spectacular versions of all 3!" - Callie D.

"Spider-Man Goes Wrong or Rocky Horror Goes Wrong." - Daniel D.

"A Chorus Line Goes Wrong - I'm already envisioning no one getting the finale 'One' correct." - Joanna S.

"Anything Goes Wrong" - Marshall B.

Twitter

"Rock of Ages Goes Wrong. The singers confuse musical decades. Instead of singing Pat Benatar, Poison or Journey they break out into Barry Manilow, BeeGees and Carpenters." - @Songbird1172

BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment? "39 Steps, Something Sherlock, Harvey." - @amator_libros

"The Scottish Play." -@LowerItUp

"Phantom of the Opera Goes Wrong." -@FluffersJessica

"Sweeney Todd Goes Wrong would be AMAZING." - @jackguerre1



Related Stories
BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Show Would You Give the Muppet Treatment? Photo
BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Show Would You Give the 'Muppet' Treatment?
We asked our readers which Broadway show they would turn into a Muppet production.
BWW Prompts: What Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped? Photo
BWW Prompts: What Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped?
Spotify Wrapped season is here! We asked our readers which showtunes were in their most played of 2022.
BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Would Be Your BFF? Photo
BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Would Be Your BFF?
This weekend was International Day of Friendship. We asked our readers which Broadway character would be their best friend and why!
BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis! Photo
BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!
For World Emoji Day we asked our readers to share their favorite Broadway show using only emojis!

From This Author - BWW Prompts


BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment?BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment?
January 9, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is coming to Broadway! We asked our readers which famous play or musical they would like to see get the 'Goes Wrong' treatment.
BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Show Would You Give the 'Muppet' Treatment?BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Show Would You Give the 'Muppet' Treatment?
December 13, 2022

We asked our readers which Broadway show they would turn into a Muppet production.
BWW Prompts: What Broadway Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped?BWW Prompts: What Broadway Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped?
November 30, 2022

Spotify Wrapped season is here! We asked our readers which showtunes were in their most played of 2022.
BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Would Be Your BFF?BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Would Be Your BFF?
August 1, 2022

This weekend was International Day of Friendship. We asked our readers which Broadway character would be their best friend and why!
BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!
July 18, 2022

For World Emoji Day we asked our readers to share their favorite Broadway show using only emojis!
share