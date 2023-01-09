BWW Prompts: Which Famous Show Would You Give the 'Goes Wrong' Treatment?

Click Here for More on Prompts

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is coming to Broadway! We asked our readers which famous play or musical they would like to see get the "Goes Wrong" treatment.

Read some of our readers' answers below:

Instagram

"The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Wrong. So I guess it goes right?" - @shutupholden

"Annie Goes Wrong but it's all adults playing the kids." - @rpavey2

"The Sound of Music needs to Go Wrong." - @b.p.bowen

"A Midsummer Nights Dream (it's public domain bb)" - @em_derder

Facebook

"Oliver, Camelot, and Mary Poppins all have literary sources that can be drawn from as well as popular shows and movies, are well known enough to draw in audiences, and are set in England. I think they could make their own spectacular versions of all 3!" - Callie D.

"Spider-Man Goes Wrong or Rocky Horror Goes Wrong." - Daniel D.

"A Chorus Line Goes Wrong - I'm already envisioning no one getting the finale 'One' correct." - Joanna S.

"Anything Goes Wrong" - Marshall B.

Twitter

"Rock of Ages Goes Wrong. The singers confuse musical decades. Instead of singing Pat Benatar, Poison or Journey they break out into Barry Manilow, BeeGees and Carpenters." - @Songbird1172

"39 Steps, Something Sherlock, Harvey." - @amator_libros

"The Scottish Play." -@LowerItUp

"Phantom of the Opera Goes Wrong." -@FluffersJessica

"Sweeney Todd Goes Wrong would be AMAZING." - @jackguerre1