BWW Prompts: Who is Your Broadway Bestie?

Yesterday was International Friendship Day! We asked our readers which character from a play or musical would be their best friend and why.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Read some of our readers' answers below:

Instagram

BWW Prompts: Who is Your Broadway Bestie? Bat Boy. Queenie (LaChiusa only.) Mary Flynn. Sam, Rose, or Avery from THE FLICK. - @mrjoeiconis

Zoe Murphy or Emma Nolan - we can all bond over being guitar girlies  - @carlythebug

lol I wanna be besties with A1656 from Grey House she’s the sweetest - @catalinazelles

Easy! Daniela from In The Heights! My late great aunt owned a salon, and as a kid I loved visiting and getting to answer the phone and gossip with the ladies. - @actorchriscosta

Orpheus from Hadestown because as a friendly weird kid I tended to gravitate toward the friendly weird kids lol - @mandis.blue.lilies

satine because she would be my hype girl, and elphaba because we can shade everyone together - @hanorganas 

Facebook

BWW Prompts: Who is Your Broadway Bestie? I think I'd fit right in between Elphaba and Glinda. I'd be a nice mix of both and we'd be a trifecta. - Brook S.

Anyone from Gander in Come From Away (but Bonnie would probably be my BFF). - Deb J.

Jervis Pendleton from Daddy Long Legs or J.M. Barrie from Finding Neverland. - Ryan V.

Mrs. Brill from Mary Poppins (haha iykyk) - Emily G.

Angel from Rent. I love me some positivity. - Barbara K.

Anna of Cleeves ~ I so understand her. - Elizabeth Bigley L.

Beulah in Come From Away, i just want to sit down and chat with her just once - Jimmy W.

Twitter

BWW Prompts: Who is Your Broadway Bestie? My Broadway character besties would definitely be Anne Hathaway because we are literally the same person. - @eliza_hamiltonx

martha dunnstock. i, too, am a sucker for happy endings. - @DrEvanHamilton

My Broadway Bestie would be Persephone from Hadestown. Her zest for celebration, commitment to making things better for the workers, and genuine sense of care for all she watches over are inspiring. She is trying to make her mistakes right. - @PixieStage

Kimberly Levaco because she knows how to live - @Suzanne88174147



