BWW Prompts: What Broadway Showtunes Made Your Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped season is here! We asked our readers which showtunes were in their most played of 2022.

Read some of our readers' answers below:

Instagram

Tick, Tick...Boom!, Moulin Rouge, El Tango de Roxanne will always be one of my top 5 songs every year for Spotify Wrapped." - @rory_madelinee

"My entire Spotify wrapped was only Hadestown." - @curtis._morgan

"Candy Store from Heathers, most listened song." - @laurinena

"Not me being in Kelli O'Hara's 0.5% of listeners." - @sydcranberrysauce

"Flesh Failures from Hair is my number 2 most listened to song." - @probably_hunter

"She used to be mine was my top song for the 2nd year in a row ." - @mia_the_banana

Facebook

"Young Frankenstein, Sweeney Todd, and Alice by Heart all have several songs in my top 100." - Jessie G.

"Little Shop! I also enjoyed digging into lesser known concept albums and TikTok musicals this year, and was hooked on Starry and 36 Questions all year long!" - Erica B.

"Andrew Garfield was one of my top artists this year so I think you guys can figure out what soundtrack I was listening to." - Jill Z.

"Stepsister's Lament from Cinderella was my number 1. I performed it!" - Kaya B.

"Sunday in The Park With George, Urinetown, and Ragtime were all on the list of my top songs and Ben Platt was my top artist!" - Sara P.

"Right Hand Man from Something Rotten was my #2 song." - Gabby L.

Twitter

songs for a new world topping my wrapped for the 3rd year in a row ? pic.twitter.com/6LV9XSW3s8 - Emilia Grimes (@emiliagrimesx) November 30, 2022