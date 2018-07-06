BWW Polls
BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Jeremy Jordan Should Return to Broadway in a New Musical!

Jul. 6, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Jeremy Jordan has been hinting at a return to Broadway via Twitter. On Friday afternoon the actor tweeted the lyrics, "It's a tune you can hum...", presumably an allusion to the song, "Broadway Here I Come" from the NBC musical television series, "Smash." Jordan debuted the Joe Iconis tune on the second season of the show.

We asked: which show would you like to see him in. The people have spoken!

Jeremy is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, Supergirl. He can be heard as the voice of 'Varian' in Disney Channel's animated series, Tangled, based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, Smash, and he starred opposite Anna Kendrickin the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's cult musical, The Last 5 Years.

On Broadway, he originated the role of 'Jack Kelly' in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role last year in the Disney nationwide release of Newsies taped live onstage at LA's Pantages theatre. Jeremy originated the role of 'Clyde Barrow' in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the TheatreWorld award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages, and he starred as 'Tony' in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story.

