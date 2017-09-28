BWW Morning Brief September 28th, 2017: THE SHOW-OFF Opens, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2017

The multi-talented Tim Minchin will be honored with the Qantas Orry-Kelly Award which celebrates an Australian who has contributed to the national identity of Australia with their body of work and has created opportunities and inspiration for other Australians internationally.. (more...)

2) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Returning to Theaters with Alternate Ending This October

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2017

Fathom Events and Warner Bros will bring LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS:THE DIRECTOR'S CUT to theaters for two days in October.. (more...)

3) Tony Nominees Sydney Lucas and Sally Mayes to Star in Developmental Reading of New Musical INDIGO

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2017

Following on her acclaimed, Tony-nominated performance in Fun Home, Sydney Lucas is tackling her next musical role as a teenage girl with severe autism. Indigo is a musical exploration of how one family attempts to break through autism's challenging veil and in the process, learns how to listen to one another.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Briana Carlson-Goodman, Constantine Maroulis and More in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2017

Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. This environmental production, created solely for its unique theatre in-the-round, can be seen only at North Shore Music Theatre now through Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Personal Plea for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2017

In a letter to Billboard's readers, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes a plea to aid victims of Hurricane Maria, which brought severe destruction to his homeland of Puerto Rico.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Constantine Maroulis (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Annette O'Toole-Led THE SHOW-OFF opens tonight Off-Broadway!

-Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH begins previews tonight at Roundabout!

-Brenda Braxton leads the industry reading of NYMF Musical TRAV'LIN today!

-HALF A SIXPENCE original demo recordings debuts on CD today!

-And Michael McGrath, Michael Mastro, Leslie Kritzer and Laura Bell Bundy star in THE HONEYMOONERS, beginning tonight at Paper Mill Playhouse!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Nicole Rosky chatted with SWEENEY TODD's newest barber, Hugh Panaro!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2014, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, starring James Earl Jones, opened on Broadway!

What we're geeking out over: These amazing photos of Billy Porter and Stark Sands' return to KINKY BOOTS!

Photo: Jennifer Broski

What we're listening to: BROADWAY'S BACKBONE chatted with FROZEN's Charlie Williams in the latest episode!

Social Butterfly: Patti LuPone's DECONSTRUCTING PATTI raised $280,911 for BC/EFA!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles