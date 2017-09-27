Tony Nominees Sydney Lucas and Sally Mayes to Star in Developmental Reading of New Musical INDIGO

Following on her acclaimed, Tony-nominated performance in Fun Home, Sydney Lucas is tackling her next musical role as a teenage girl with severe autism. Indigo is a musical exploration of how one family attempts to break through autism's challenging veil and in the process, learns how to listen to one another.

Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of this original script and score with Lucas in the role of Emma, a girl who, while wholly non-verbal to the outside world, remains lucid and fully communicative to the audience, which gets to explore her own internal world from her perspective. Lucas will be joined by fellow Tony Award nominee, Sally Mayes (She Loves Me, Urban Cowboy, Steel Magnolias).

Indigo has music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis, winner of the 2017 MAC Award for Best Song and the 2016 ASCAP GORNEY Award for his song "If the World Only Knew" for its social message and which Davis re-conceived to be included in the score of Indigo.

The developmental reading will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at 4:30pm. Seating is extremely limited and industry professionals can RSVP at IndigoRSVP@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Scott Evan Davis - Scott Evan Davis is a New York City-based composer/lyricist. After working as an actor around the country, he began composing in 2010, and since then has gained widespread recognition in the worlds of musical theatre and cabaret. Scott has performed concerts of his music at Birdland and Don't Tell Mama's in NYC, as well as in Washington D.C. at the Kennedy Center, in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, London, Dublin, Australia, and all around the U.S. In addition, his songs have been performed at Feinstein's, 54 Below, the Metropolitan Room, Birdland, Don't Tell Mama's and The Duplex, as well as internationally in high schools and colleges.

Scott's debut album, Cautiously Optimistic, features Broadway talent such as Liz Callaway, Faith Prince, Daniel Reichard, Nikki Renee Daniels as well as others from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret. In the Huffington Post review of Cautiously Optimistic, David Finkle lisTEd Scott among five "must see and must know" emerging writers. His second album NEXT, released in 2016, features performers such as Karen Mason, Robert Cuccioli, Joshua Colley, Derek Klena and Lisa Howard. Both albums are released on the Soniclandscapes label, and are available on iTunes.

In addition to the upcoming Indigo, Scott's theatre work includes a theatrical revue of his songs, Picture Perfect, which debuted at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Australia and was subsequently performed in London's West End at the St. James Theatre. His musical Powerful Day, which was written with and for autistic children at PS94 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, won Musical Theatre International's prestigious Courage in Theatre Award. Recently, these students were selected to attend the Junior Theatre Festival, and won the Spirit of Theatre Award as well as an award for Best Ensemble. Scott's work with the students of PS94 was featured in a segment on CBS News.

Scott's awards include the 2017 MAC award for Best Song, the 2012 Broadway World award for Best Original Song for "If We Say Goodbye," and the 2016 ASCAP GORNEY award for his song "If the World Only Knew" for its social message. The original video for "If The World Only Knew" has been viewed almost 200,000 times on YouTube, and has been covered countless times, including performances at Broadway's Gershwin Theater and at Australia's 2017 Schools Spectacular. More at www.scottevandavis.com

Sydney Lucas - made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Small Alison in Fun Home, a role that earned her a 2015 Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. Off-Broadway: Fun Home (awards: Obie recipient, youngest in history; nominations: Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League). Opera: Verdi's Macbeth (Met Opera). Concerts: The Secret Garden. Workshops: Amelie, Iowa, Once Around the Moon, Table. Film: Dude, She's Funny That Way, Skeleton Twins, Girl Most Likely, Fool's Day. TV: "The Son" (AMC), "How & Why" (FX), "Law & Order: SVU," "Royal Pains," "SNL" and more.

Sally Mayes - The New York Times calls her "incandescent, deliciously saucy." People Magazine describes her as "the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune."

And Time Magazine says, "Sally Mayes renders songs as richly nuanced as one-act plays." Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations (Revival Cast Recording). Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in Urban Cowboy (Drama Desk nomination) and drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Sally Starred in several Off-Broadway productions including Closer Than Ever (Outer Critics Circle nomination; Original Cast Recording), Das Barbecu (Cast Recording), Peet N' Kelly (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), Play It Cool, Good Ol' Girls, and The Best Is Yet To Come. Film and television credits include Alpha House, City Hall, Double Parked, and "Bye Bye Birdie," "L&O: CI," "Sex and the City," and "The Job." Sally also appears on countless cast recordings including Lost in Boston, Unsung Musicals, Unsung Sondheim, and Night of the Hunter. Sally has five solo albums, The Dorothy Fields Songbook, Our Private World: The Comden and Green Songbook, The Story Hour, Boys and Girls Like You and Me, and Valentine. Sally's much anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast, she has been nominated for Twelve Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) awards, and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording.

Sing Out, Louise! PRODUCTIONS -Previous Broadway producing credits include Allegiance starring George Takei and Lea Salonga, Catch Me If You Can, American Idiot, Elling, and Slava's Snowshow. In the process of developing Allegiance, Sing Out, Louise! Productions assisted George Takei in creating a social media tidal wave that helped promote the show and led to the creation of The Social Edge, a budding NYC upstart working with major influencers and publishers to grow and groom highly engaged social media audiences.

Sing Out, Louise! Productions also produced the filming of Allegiance on Broadway, which has received two cinema releases, and a third upcoming, in partnership with Fathom Events and has been viewed at over 600 theatres across North America, breaking previous box office records for Broadway musicals with Fathom Events. Future releases are planned in the United Kingdom and Japan.

Allegiance is also set to receive productions in Los Angeles (starring George Takei), Boston, and Hawaii.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

