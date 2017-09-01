BWW Morning Brief September 1st, 2017: Public Works'Â AS YOU LIKE IT Opens, BEAUTIFUL Announces New Tour Cast, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Hurricane Harvey has battered Texas, and the damage is immense. Flooding in the Houston area has left many theatres underwater, with enormous recovery projects already underway.. (more...)

2) BEAUTIFUL Announces New North American Tour Cast and Dates for 2017-18 Season

Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing have announced the National Tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit musical Beautiful- The Carole King Musical will welcome Sarah Bockel (Carole King), Andrew Brewer (Gerry Goffin), Sarah Goeke (Cynthia Weil) and Jacob Heimer (Barry Mann) beginning September 12 in Fort Worth, TX.. (more...)

3) Tupac Broadway Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME Gets Second Life; Kenny Leon Hopes for National Tour

According to The New York Times, the unique musical is getting a second chance at Atlanta's True Colors Theater Company, co-founded by 'Holler' director Kenny Leon in 2002.. (more...)

4) Samantha Massell, Christian Michael Camporin, Sean MacLaughlin, Lori Wilner and More to Star in Goodspeed's Reworked RAGS; Cast Announced!

Join Rebecca and David Hershkowitz as they journey to a 'brand new world' in Goodspeed's reinvented Rags. Original creators Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz have teamed up with David Thompson, who has adapted Joseph Stein's book, to rework this timely and inspiring piece.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'It's Love Actually' on Next Episode of TV Land's YOUNGER

On the next episode of YOUNGER titled 'It's Love, Actually,' Liza pursues a new relationship as Kelsey revisits an old one; Diana learns the truth about Richard and Lauren encourages Josh to follow his heart.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT musical opens tonight at the Delacorte!

-JEANIE AND MAY: A ROAD TRIP PLAY premieres at Theatre for the New City's Dream Up Festival!

-2Scoops and Broadway's Allison Guinn play Joe's Pub tonight!

-And Michael Feinstein & Betty Buckley and Janet Krupin perform tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!

BWW Exclusive: Check out the latest episode of 'Behind The Curtain,' which discusses THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE sequel and James McMullen's posters!

#FridayFunday: Take a look at "the kiss that went wrong" when the cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG visited COME FROM AWAY!

What we're geeking out over: The HAMILTON original cast recording hits the Billboard charts for the 100th consecutive week!

Social Butterfly: BroadwayWorld will chat live on Facebook with Sierra Boggess today at 2:30 EST!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Carolee Carmello, who turns 55 today!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Carolee Carmello currently stars as Mrs. Lovett in SWEENEY TODD off-Broadway. She has appeared in 14 Broadway musicals, most recently FINDING NEVERLAND and TUCK EVERLASTING. Her other credits include Scandalous (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Sister Act, The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Mamma Mia!, Lestat (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Urinetown, Kiss Me Kate, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, Parade (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), Falsettos, City of Angels. Off-Broadway: Elegies, Vagina Monologues, A Class Act, Hello Again, ...Wholesale, Das Barbecü, john and jen. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Law & Order: SVU," "Smash," "Frasier," "Remember W.E.N.N."

