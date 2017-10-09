BWW Morning Brief October 9th, 2017: Elsie Fest, FRANKENSTEIN and {MY LINGERIE PLAY} Open, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stephanie Wild - October 08, 2017

Today 1984 closes on Broadway, after completing its limited engagement. Take a look back on the show's journey.. (more...)

2) Backstage with Richard Ridge: The Man, The Glasses, The Legend... Hal Prince!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - October 08, 2017

'You can take an audience anywhere...' The wise Hal Prince means those words, and he has built a career off of them. Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and has brought together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.. (more...)

3) BWW's On This Day - October 8, 2017

by - October 08, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

4) Review: LA Ballet's PUSHING DANCE BOUNDARIES Presents Avant-Garde Works From 3 Remarkable Choreographers

by Shari Barrett - October 08, 2017

As its first offering of its 2017/2018 season, LA Ballet is treating audiences to a mixed bill Director's Choice program entitled PUSHING DANCE BOUNDARIES, a compilation of four modern dance suites with contemporary choreography. There's no elaborate costumes or sets; just brilliantly talented dancers and choreographers doing what they do best together enchant and entertain their audiences at LAB's home theaters: UCLA's Royce Hall, Glendale's Alex Theatre, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, London Coliseum

by Aliya Al-Hassan - October 08, 2017

It is said that Rossini wrote his most famous opera, The Barber of Seville, in three weeks, but few opere buffe remain as fresh and funny as this one. The well known plot of cunning barber Figaro's attempts to unite Count Almaviva with beautiful Rosina, as they try to outwit her elderly guardian Dr Bartolo is as engaging today as it ever was.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Edward L. Beck's SWEETENED WATER gets a reading at Cherry Lane today!

-The cast and friends of HADESTOWN host a cast album listening party tonight!

-Write Act Rep's FRANKENSTEIN musical opens tonight at St. Luke's Theatre!

-{MY LINGERIE PLAY} opens tonight at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater!

-HEISENBERG, starring Anne-Marie Duff and Kenneth Cranham, opens in the West End!

-Michael Mott celebrates ABANDONED HEART in concert tonight at The Cutting Room!

-Original LENNON stars Will Chase, Mandy Gonzalez and more reunite in concert tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-And Haskins, Green, Musto, Pacheco, and Vincentelli will preview the 2017 Broadway Season on THEATER TALK today!

BWW Exclusive: Watch the cast of Theresa Rebeck's WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST get ready for its off-Broadway limited engagement!

#MotivationalMonday: THE GREAT COMET's Sumayya Ali shared her thoughts on the show's untimely closing, diversity and controversy this weekend, closing with:

So in our death; please receive our organs to give life to social activism. We give our spirit to the ingenuity of the future productions of The Great Comet and our heart will forever belong to the best fans a cast and crew could ever imagine.

What we're geeking out over: Broadway's Harvey Fierstein clarified over the weekend that he is NOT the Harvey accused of sexual harassment in this humorous tweet!

Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well! I get it. All Harveys look alike. - Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 6, 2017

What we're watching: Take a look at what's inside rehearsals for the national tour of WAITRESS!

Social Butterfly: Check out our Instagram and Twitter to see yesterday's live coverage from Elsie Fest!

@jeremymjordan does a Disney Medley here at #ElsieFest! A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Colin Donnell, who turns 35 today!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Colin Donnell is well-known for his work on stage, with Broadway roles that include Violet, Anything Goes (which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics, and Astaire nominations), and Jersey Boys. Among his other notable stage appearances are Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good at New York City Center, The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Love's Labour's Lost, and Meet Me in St. Louis. Additionally, he toured with productions of Wicked and Mamma Mia!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

