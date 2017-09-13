Original LENNON Stars Will Chase, Mandy Gonzalez and More to Reunite in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Members of the original Broadway company of LENNON, which opened on Broadway in 2005, will reunite for a concert presentation of the musical at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, October 9th, 2017, at 9:30pm.

Reuniting from the original cast will be Will Chase, Chuck Cooper, Julie Danao-Salkin, Mandy Gonzalez, Marcy Harriell, Chad Kimball, Julia Murney, and Michael Potts. Director Don Scardino will assume the role originally played by Terrance Mann.

Producer Robert W. Schneider said, "What an absolute pleasure it will be to reunite this multi-talented cast who brings so much passion and artistry to the music of John Lennon. I can think of no greater way to celebrate John Lennon's birthday than with this group of very special artists."

LENNON follows the life of John Lennon and features actors of different sexes, ages, and skin colors, taking on the title character.

Songs from LENNON include: "Imagine", "Twist and Shout", "Give Peace A Chance", Whatever Gets You Thru The Night", and "Oh My Love".

Will Chase made his Broadway debut in Rent and then went on to perform in Miss Saigon, The Full Monty, Aida, Lennon, High Fidelity, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Story of My Life, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Something Rotten. He has also been seen on television in shows like Nashville and Smash.

Chuck Cooper made his Broadway debut in Amen Corner and then went on to appear in Rumors, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me, Passion, Getting Away With Murder, Chicago, The Life (Tony Award), Caroline, or Change, Hair, Lennon, A Wonderful Life, Finian's Rainbow, Romeo and Juliet, Act One, Amazing Grace, The Cherry Orchard, and Prince of Broadway.

Julie Danao-Salkin made her Broadway debut in Rent and then went on to appear in Lennon, and Saturday Night Fever. She is currently a vocal instructor and coach for the University of Miami Theatre Department.

Mandy Gonzalez made her Broadway debut in Aida and then went on to appear in Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, In the Heights, Wicked, and Hamilton. On screen, she can also be seen in Across the Universe, The Good Wife, and more.

Marcy Harriell made her Broadway debut in Rent and then went on to appear in Lennon, and In the Heights. She has also been seen as Maria in the 1996 tour of West Side Story.

Chad Kimball made his Broadway debut in The Civil War. After, he went on to appear in Into the Woods, Lennon, Good Vibrations, and Memphis, where he received a Tony nomination for his performance as Huey. Currently, he can be seen in Come From Away.

Julia Murney made her Broadway debut in Lennon and then went on to appear as Elphaba in Wicked on both the first national tour and Broadway, where she received an Acclaim Award. On screen, Murney can be seen in shows such as 30 Rock, Elementary, and Madam Secretary.

Michael Potts made his Broadway debut in Lennon and then went on to perform in Grey Gardens, The Book of Mormon, and Jitney. Currently, he can be seen in 1984.

Don Scardino made his Broadway debut in The Playroom and then went on to perform in The Loves of Cass McGuire, The Unknown Soldier and His Wife, Johnny No-Trump, My Daughter, Your Son, Park, Secret Service, Boy Meets Girl, Godspell, Angel, and King of Hearts. Some New York directing credits include: Lennon, Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, and A Few Good Men. On screen, he has directed shows such as 30 Rock, Tracey Takes On..., Two Broke Girls, and Law & Order.

The concert is directed by Don Scardino and is produced by Robert W. Schneider. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen.

Tickets, starting at $40, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS LENNON: A BROADWAY REUNION tickets can be purchased at 54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

