Haskins, Green, Musto, Pacheco and Vincentelli to Preview 2017 Broadway Season on THEATER TALK

Theater Talk, winner of the 2017 Emmy Award for the Best Interview/Discussion show in the NYC area, is returning for an all-new season.

The fall premiere features guests Michael Musto (NewNowNext.com), Patrick Pacheco (L.A. Times), and Elisabeth Vincentelli (The New York Times, The New Yorker, Newsday) previewing the new Broadway season along with guest co-host Jesse Green (The New York Times) and series executive producer/co-host Susan Haskins.

The panel discusses new productions including the musicals SpongeBob SquarePants, The Band's Visit, and the revival of Once on This Island, along with plays soon to open on Broadway, among them the revival of M. Butterfly by David Henry Hwang, Junk by Ayad Akhtar, Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, The Parisian Woman by Beau Willimon, and Farinelli and the King by Claire van Kampen.

The panel also reviews early-bird shows of the 2017-18 season that have already opened - Michael Moore on Broadway: The Terms of My Surrender and Prince of Broadway. The program concludes with a performance of the song "Omar Sharif" by the award-winning actress Katrina Lenk from The Band's Visit, recorded at the show's press preview.

Following is the new broadcast/cable schedule for the New York area:

CUNY TV

Monday, October 9 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 14 at 8:30 PM

Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 AM

Monday, October 16 at 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM

PBS/Thirteen

Friday, October 13 at 1:30 AM (Saturday morning)

Sunday, October 15 at 11:30 AM

WLIW/21

Monday, October 16 at 5:30 PM

NYC LIFE/25

Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 PM

Monday, October 23 at 3:30 AM

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV and Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide. THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of THEATER TALK.

*CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast in the NYC metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the city's five boroughs on Ch. 75 (Spectrum & Optimum/Brooklyn), Ch. 77 (RCN), and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS). THEATER TALK episodes are available online anytime at www.cuny.tv and www.theatertalk.org and via iTunes.

Pictured: Michael Musto, Patrick Pacheco, Elisabeth Vincentelli, Jesse Green & Susan Haskins on THEATER TALK. Image courtesy of Theater Talk Productions Inc .

