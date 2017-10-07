Harvey Fierstein Clarifies He's NOT the Harvey Accused of Sexual Harassment

The New York Times reported that famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sexually assaulting women and paying them to be quiet for decades. The news obviously hit hard on social media, but the response has an unexpected victim: Broadway song and dance star Harvey Fierstein.

The star recently tweeted rather humorously:

Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well! I get it. All Harveys look alike. - Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 6, 2017

Fierstein is a well-loved figure within the Broadway community whose credits include HAIRSPRAY, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, HAIR, and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.

Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims, which include his former employees and actresses, including Ashley Judd, are now stepping forward to tell their stories. They previously felt that their careers were in Weinstein's hands, explaining why they stayed quiet. Eight women reportedly reached settlements with Weinstein quietly in the 1990s and 2015.

Weinstein responded to the bombshell story, taking responsibility for his actions.

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go," he said.

The producer recognizes his bad behavior, blaming it on his "com(ing) of age in the 60s and 70s, when all rules about behavior and workplaces were different" and his bad temper. He has agreed to take time off to see a therapist and deal with the issues. He is, however, in a legal battle with The New York Times regarding stories published on the subject of his actions. To read more, visit the full article here.

