BWW Morning Brief October 10th, 2017: TIME AND THE CONWAYS Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - October 09, 2017

YOUNGER star Dan Amboyer, who had a recurring dual role as Thad and Chad Weber on TV Land's YOUNGER, decided to come out as a gay man, despite previous 'strong advice' to keep his sexuality a secret.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: North Shore's EVITA Stars Pose for Cast Portraits!

by BWW News Desk - October 09, 2017

Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) just concluded Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. Photographer and castmember Michael Yeshion marked the end the of the run with special portraits of the cast, and you can check out the sexy close-ups below!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Check Out Exclusive Highlights From Elsie Fest on BWW's Twitter and Instagram!

by BWW News Desk - October 09, 2017

Yesterday, Jeremy Jordan, Lea Michele, Alan Cumming, Keala Settle, Norm Lewis, Eva Noblezada and cast of Miss Saigon, Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson of The Band's Visit, and Auli'i Cravalho joined Darren Criss at the third annual Elsie Fest!. (more...)

4) '1984's Reed Birney Stops Performance to Address Rude Audience Member

by BWW News Desk - October 09, 2017

The controversial drama '1984' has been eliciting a host of reactions from audience members throughout its Broadway run, and Friday night's performance appears to have been no exception.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: First Look - Keala Settle Debuts 'This Is Me' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN at Elsie Fest

by BWW News Desk - October 09, 2017

Keala Settle performed the original song 'This Is Me' from the upcoming film The Greatest Showman live for the first time at Elsie Fest yesterday! BroadwayWorld was there and brings you inside the performance below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alli Mauzey

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Roundabout Theatre Company's TIME AND THE CONWAYS opens tonight!

-DREAMGIRLS director's cut extended edition Blu-ray combo gift set is today!

-ERS's MEASURE FOR MEASURE opens tonight at The Public!

-And THE SECRET GARDEN arrives at TUTS, featuring Bea Corley, Jeremy Kushnier, Charlotte Maltby and Josh Young!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photo coverage from opening night of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

What we're geeking out over: Jonathan Groff in the all-new trailer for Netflix's MINDHUNTER!

What we're watching: These highlights from the first national tour of Get ON YOUR FEET!

Social Butterfly: Check out this week's social insight report, featuring The Band's Visit, M. Butterfly, Dear Evan Hansen, and more!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Victoria Clark, who turns 58 today!

Clark last starred on Broadway as 'Mamita' in Gigi and 'Marie' in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, for which she was nominated for a 2013 Tony Award. Among her other credits are The Snow Geese, Sister Act (which earned her another Tony nod in 2011), The Light in the Piazza -- which won her the 2005 Tony and Drama Desk awards for Best Actress in a Musical -- Urinetown, Cabaret, Titanic, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, A Grand Night for Singing and Guys and Dolls. She recently appeared on the big screen opposite Sally Kirkland, Mary Testa and more in Archaeology of a Woman.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles