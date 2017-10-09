Photo Flash: North Shore's EVITA Stars Pose for Cast Portraits!

Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) just concluded Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. Photographer and castmember Michael Yeshion marked the end the of the run with special portraits of the cast, and you can check out the sexy close-ups below!

For decades, theater-lovers have thrilled to the story of EVITA, which recounts Eva Peron's meteoric rise from the slums of Argentina to the presidential mansion as First Lady. Adored by her people as a champion for the poor, she became one of the most powerful women in the world-while her greed, outsized ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. EVITA tells Eva's passionate and unforgettable true story and features some of theater's most beautiful songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," And "High Flying, Adored."

The cast of EVITA was led by Briana Carlson-Goodman as Eva, Constantine Maroulis as Che, John Cudia as Peron and Nick Adams as Magaldi. The ensemble of EVITA included Andrés Acosta, Matthew Chappell, Ashley Chasteen, Greer Gisy, Aaron Hamilton, Lisa Karlin, Lauren Langbaum, Carla Maniscalco-Giovinco, Michelle Marmolejo, Caleb Marshall, Emily Mechler, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar, Corey Mosello, Ellen Peterson, Kevin Raponey, Audrey Tesserot, Zack Williams, and Michael Yeshion. Isabella Carroll and Haven Pereira alternated in the role of the child.

Photo Credit: Michael Yeshion Photography

Related Articles