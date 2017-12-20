WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!

Dec. 20, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More! Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray to Join the Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

The producers of Broadway's newest hit, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, announced today that Broadway veterans Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray will step into the roles of Agwe and Papa Ge, respectively, on January 8. Merle Dandridge exits for a contractual leave to shoot her television series Greenleaf. Quentin Earl Darrington will also be on a contractual leave.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More! John Legend to Star in Title Role of NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE!
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's special event JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT to be aired Easter Sunday, April 1.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More! Breaking: SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Will Hustle to Broadway This Spring
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others, will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More! Original Production of FOLLIES Will Reunite at BroadwayCon 2018
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

The original production of Follies will reunite at BroadwayCon 2018, ahead of the original Broadway production's 47th anniversary. Moderated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway), Follies: The Original Production Reunion will bring together Steve Boockvor (original cast), Ted Chapin (original production assistant, author of Everything Was Possible), Mary Jane Houdina (original Young Hattie, assistant to Bennett), Denise Pence (original swing), Kurt Peterson (original Young Ben), and Jonathan Tunick (orchestration) and more as they share stories about when life was fun but oh so intense.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More! Tony Nominee Josh Groban to Headline CBS's A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, Today
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

CBS announced that singer-songwriter Josh Groban will headline the 19th annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, to be broadcast today, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are set to perform on the special.. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Patrick Page
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Today is the final day of the off-Broadway toy drive! Donate and receive free tickets!

-Pasadia Familiar closes off-off-Broadway today.

-Bonnie Milligan brings HALLMARC'S A CHRISTMAS MURDER to 54 Below tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interviews with the cast and creatives of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN!

Set Your DVR... HELLO, DOLLY's Beanie Feldstein visits TONIGHT SHOW on NBC tonight!

BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!

What we're geeking out over: Following the announcement that John Legend would be leading the cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, we took a look back on his career. Check out all of the videos here.

What we're listening to: 'Broadway Backstory' Goes behind the scenes of KINKY BOOTS for its Season 2 Finale.

Listen to the episode here.

BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!

Social Butterfly: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND welcomes new cast members Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray on Twitter!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief December 19th, 2017: Holiday Celebrations, Alfred Hitchcock Festival, and More!
  • 'New Girl' Casts 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Alum As Winston's Father
  • BWW Morning Brief December 18th, 2017: MAN OF LA MANCHA Concert, Barbara Cook Tribute, and More
  • Mark Hamill Slams Ted Cruz on Twitter For Net Neutrality Comments
  • Enter to Win Two Tickets to KINKY BOOTS, Starring Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com