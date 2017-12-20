BWW Morning Brief December 20th, 2017: Off-Broadway Toy Drive and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

The producers of Broadway's newest hit, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, announced today that Broadway veterans Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray will step into the roles of Agwe and Papa Ge, respectively, on January 8. Merle Dandridge exits for a contractual leave to shoot her television series Greenleaf. Quentin Earl Darrington will also be on a contractual leave.. (more...)

2) John Legend to Star in Title Role of NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE!

by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's special event JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT to be aired Easter Sunday, April 1.. (more...)

3) Breaking: SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Will Hustle to Broadway This Spring

by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others, will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.. (more...)

4) Original Production of FOLLIES Will Reunite at BroadwayCon 2018

by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

The original production of Follies will reunite at BroadwayCon 2018, ahead of the original Broadway production's 47th anniversary. Moderated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway), Follies: The Original Production Reunion will bring together Steve Boockvor (original cast), Ted Chapin (original production assistant, author of Everything Was Possible), Mary Jane Houdina (original Young Hattie, assistant to Bennett), Denise Pence (original swing), Kurt Peterson (original Young Ben), and Jonathan Tunick (orchestration) and more as they share stories about when life was fun but oh so intense.. (more...)

5) Tony Nominee Josh Groban to Headline CBS's A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, Today

by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017

CBS announced that singer-songwriter Josh Groban will headline the 19th annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, to be broadcast today, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are set to perform on the special.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Today is the final day of the off-Broadway toy drive! Donate and receive free tickets!

-Pasadia Familiar closes off-off-Broadway today.

-Bonnie Milligan brings HALLMARC'S A CHRISTMAS MURDER to 54 Below tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interviews with the cast and creatives of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN!

Set Your DVR... HELLO, DOLLY's Beanie Feldstein visits TONIGHT SHOW on NBC tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Following the announcement that John Legend would be leading the cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, we took a look back on his career. Check out all of the videos here.

What we're listening to: 'Broadway Backstory' Goes behind the scenes of KINKY BOOTS for its Season 2 Finale.

Listen to the episode here.

Social Butterfly: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND welcomes new cast members Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray on Twitter!

